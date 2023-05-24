Meeting Soon to Prepare Roadmap for Normalization Between Turkey and Syria

Cavusoglu said that the number of Syrians who have returned to their homeland has already surpassed 550,000 individuals, according to Shaam Network.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced that the committee responsible for developing a roadmap to normalize relations between Turkey and Syria is scheduled to convene in the near future. Prior to this meeting, discussions between the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, Syria, and Turkey will take place in Moscow on May 10th.

“After the conclusion of the Moscow meeting, we have decided to establish a committee tasked with formulating the roadmap. The committee will consist of Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akshapar, along with representatives from the Ministries of Defence and Interior, as well as the intelligence service. It will operate as a quadripartite committee and will commence its work on the roadmap in the coming days.”

Cavusoglu highlighted that the number of Syrians who have returned to their homeland from Turkey has already surpassed 550,000 individuals. He stated, “Efforts are currently underway to facilitate the rapid repatriation of additional groups. Our objective is to ensure the return of refugees who originated from areas under regime control in Turkey back to those very same areas. To achieve this, we will engage in the necessary negotiations.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.