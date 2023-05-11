Turkish Foreign Minister Reveals Details of Quadripartite Meeting in Moscow

According to Cavusoglu, the participants emphasized the importance of advancing the political process in Syria, Baladi News reports.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has described the quadripartite meeting in Moscow between the foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia, Iran, and the Syrian regime as “constructive and fruitful.” According to Anadolu Agency, Cavusoglu informed reporters upon his return to Antalya that the participants confirmed their commitment to Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Cavusoglu went on to say that during the meeting, the decision was made to appoint deputy foreign ministers to create a roadmap for the development of relations between Turkey and the Syrian regime, in coordination with the defence and intelligence ministries of the four countries. The committee, which will include deputy foreign ministers, defence ministries, and intelligence agencies, will convene as soon as possible.

He highlighted that there is a “perfect congruence” in the shared goal of combating terrorist organizations in Syria, such as ISIS, the PKK, and the YPG, in reference to the SDF.

According to Cavusoglu, the participants emphasized the importance of advancing the political process in Syria, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254. This resolution, passed on December 18, 2015, outlines measures for peace talks, the establishment of a transitional government, UN-supervised elections, and an end to attacks on civilians.

Cavusoglu underscored the significance of collaboration among the four countries and the international community, particularly the United Nations, on humanitarian concerns. “We also discussed preparing the necessary infrastructure for the safe and dignified return of Syrian refugees, and Turkey supports the continuation of this process without any preconditions and in good faith,” he stated.

He added, “The process we initiated (restoring relations with the regime) will contribute to resolving the Syrian crisis, and for this reason, we attach great importance to the progress of the political process and paving the way for national reconciliation.”

“To completely eliminate terrorist members, an environment of stability must be established. Conversely, the eradication of terrorism is necessary for a stable environment. What we mean is that the stability that will be achieved within Syria will bolster our cooperation in the fight against terrorism,” he noted.

Before the quadripartite meeting, Cavusoglu also held a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, during which they discussed issues related to the Syrian situation, bilateral relations, and regional and international matters.

