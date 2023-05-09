In Conjunction with Arab Movement Towards Damascus.. Julana Trying to Lead the Scene

Julani has been working for years to repackage his group as a Syrian national movement to distance it from its origins in Al-Qaeda, according to Athr Press.

Amidst the Arab political movement towards Damascus, the leader of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, also known as Al-Nusra Front and its allies, is attempting to establish himself on the Arab scene through various press statements. He has expressed his disapproval of Arab reconciliation with Syria, especially after Syria rejoined the Arab League. Al-Julani is also trying to promote his group as a moderate Syrian national movement that is opposed to the Syrian state and distanced from its roots in Al-Qaeda. Despite this rebranding effort, Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham continues to receive financial and military support from some countries.

The American “Jamestown” Foundation’s study revealed that Al-Julani has been working for years to repackage his group as a Syrian national movement to distance it from its origins in Al-Qaeda. The study also highlighted the cooperation between Al-Julani and the United States, as well as the continued support of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham’s efforts for the organization’s regional and global strategic goals.

Qatar is one of the countries that continue to support Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, and it considers its support for the group as a bargaining chip. Al-Qaeda is present in Doha, promoting Al-Julani’s project, and he has a strong relationship with the Al-Jazeera channel, evident in the channel’s series of interviews with him and electronic seminars in which Sharia scholars and Tahrir al-Sham’s leading figures participate. Qatar finances a series of construction projects in northern Syria, mostly in the areas under the group’s control.

The issue of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham’s control over Syrian territory is a matter raised in political tracks that bring together Turkey and Russia. The Syrian Ministry of Defense confirmed that the withdrawal of Turkish forces from Syrian territory and the implementation of the agreement on the international M4 road were discussed in the recent meeting of the defence ministers of the four countries. This would force Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham to withdraw from several villages and towns it controls in western Syria.

