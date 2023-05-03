Jordan FM Informs Europeans Leaders on Amman Meeting

The Biden administration was pleased to see the joint statement of the Amman meeting, Nedaa Post reports.

On Wednesday, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi updated a group of European officials on the outcome of the Amman Consultative Meeting on Syria, which took place in Jordan. According to a statement by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry, Safadi spoke with Josep Borrell, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, as well as Tobias Bellstrom of Sweden, Jose Manuel Paris of Spain, Catherine Colonna of France, and James Cleverly of Britain.

During the conversation, Safadi emphasized the importance of direct talks with the Syrian government to end the Syrian crisis and its negative impact on the region and the world.

He also highlighted the significance of the joint final statement issued by the meeting, which, if implemented, could contribute to resolving key issues such as the refugee crisis, border security, combating terrorism, and drug smuggling.

Safadi stressed the need for a political solution to the Syrian crisis to ensure the security and stability of the region.

The Amman consultative meeting was attended by Ayman Safadi, his Egyptian counterpart, the Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, as well as the foreign minister of the Assad regime. The meeting was held to exchange views on efforts to reach a political solution in Syria.

An official from the White House National Security Council told The National newspaper that the Biden administration was pleased to see the joint statement of the Amman meeting, which outlined several priorities that the US and its partners share.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.