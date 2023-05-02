Athr Sources Reveals Damage of Israeli Strike on Aleppo Airport

The Israeli aggression on Aleppo airport caused damage to the runway, Athr Press reports.

The Israeli aggression on Aleppo airport caused damage to the runway. The damage includes four 10-meter diameter and depth holes, which are different from previous attacks in their intended targeting to prolong the repair period, sources told Athr.

A military source confirmed that on May 1st, 2023, at around 23:35, the Israeli enemy launched an air attack on Aleppo International Airport and several locations around Aleppo using bursts of missiles from the southeast direction, leading to the death of one soldier, injuries to seven others, including two civilians, and material losses. The airport is currently out of service.

This is the third Israeli aggression on Aleppo Airport this year, following attacks on March 7th and 22nd. In addition, the airport was targeted twice last year on August 31st and September 6th.

SANA reported that a military personnel was martyred and seven others, including two civilians, were injured in Israeli aggression targeting the vicinity of Aleppo city.

The Israeli aggression also put Aleppo International Airport out of service.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.