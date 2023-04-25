Regime Raises Prices of Telecommunications

The government is implementing a sharp price hike on telecom services arguing that it is needed to improve services.

The Telecommunications and Post Regulatory Authority (TPRA) of the Assad regime has decided to raise significantly the prices of fixed and cellular telecommunication services. This decision follows media releases from regime telecommunications officials who claim that the price hike is necessary to ensure the continuation of services.

Starting May 1, 2023, the prices of telecommunication and internet services will increase by 35-30% on the basic tariff for cellular services and 35-50% for fixed telecommunications services. The Assad regime’s TPRA stated that the decision was a response to the rising cost of basic components and operational expenses for cellular and fixed communication networks. The increase is also intended to ensure that companies operating in the field of telecommunications can continue to provide services to their subscribers.

Media outlets affiliated with the Assad regime had justified the price hike by pointing to the difficulties facing the two mobile companies, MTN and Syriatel, in securing what is necessary to continue their work. They had argued that raising telecommunications fees had become necessary, in order to pave the way for the decision that has now been made.

Media sources close to the regime confirm that the decline in MTN and Syriatel services has become apparent, particularly in terms of slow internet and difficulties with network coverage of cellular communications. These issues have negatively impacted subscribers and affected the work of a large segment of them.



