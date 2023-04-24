Syrian Casualties in Sudan Rise to 11

Syrian officials are still discussing plans to evacuate their citizens in Sudan, who number more than 30,000, Athr Press reports

According to private diplomatic sources, Athr has learned that official talks are currently taking place to address the situation of Syrians residing in Sudan amidst the ongoing conflict. It is expected that an official statement will be released soon. In addition, other sources within the Syrian community in Khartoum have confirmed to Athr that the number of victims from the Syrian community in Sudan has increased to 11 people.

The diplomatic sources have indicated that these talks were initiated after correspondence between the Syrian embassy in Khartoum and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in Damascus, aimed at discussing the situation of the Syrian community. It is anticipated that a high-level official decision will be necessary, particularly given the significant resources required to evacuate the approximately 30,000 Syrian community members from Sudan.

Diplomatic circles have emphasized the need for coordination with international organizations and other countries that have capabilities within Sudan to ensure the safe passage of Syrian community members from conflict areas to secure locations via land or sea. They have suggested that exploiting the truce to transport Syrians from Khartoum to Port Sudan by land, and then by air from Port Sudan airport, or using maritime transport (ships) from Port Sudan to Syria could be the most appropriate methods, given the significant number of Syrians involved and the limitations of current resources.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has announced its plans to evacuate its citizens and other nationals of friendly countries from Sudan to the Kingdom. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in Jordan has also implemented a plan to evacuate Jordanian citizens in Sudan, in coordination with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, while the Iraqi Foreign Ministry has announced its own coordination efforts to ensure the safe evacuation of Iraqi nationals from Sudan. All parties are taking into account the prevailing security and ground conditions.

In light of the deteriorating security situation in Sudan, sources within the Syrian community in Khartoum have informed Athr that the number of victims among the community has risen to 11 people. In a separate incident, a group of Syrians who were working in the Syrian embassy in the fields of “health” and “electricity” were attacked by unknown assailants with knives while they were relocating with their families from their residences to safer areas on Friday.

Previously, diplomatic sources at the Syrian embassy in Sudan had informed Athr that four members of the Syrian community had lost their lives as a result of the ongoing conflict in the country. These sources had also confirmed that armed members belonging to the “Rapid Support Forces” had attacked the Syrian embassy in Khartoum, causing extensive damage to the building.



This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.