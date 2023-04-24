Rejecting Normalization with Assad: Calls for Demonstrations Around the World

There were calls for demonstrations to be held in Syria and around the world against normalising with the Syrian regime, SHAAM network says.

Activists are urging social networking sites to organize demonstrations in both the liberated northern areas of Syria and the countries that have offered asylum. The demonstrations, which are scheduled for Sunday, will be held under the banner of “No to normalization with the criminal Assad.”

Numerous pages have published information about the campaign, using the hashtag “No to normalization with the criminal Assad.” Activists are sharing details of the demonstrations including dates, locations and timings in all cities of the liberated north and European countries. The aim of the protests is to reject any normalization of relations with the criminal Assad regime by certain countries.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.