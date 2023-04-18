Jaafari: Damascus Ready to Establish Good relationship with Ankara

Jaafari said the two nations have shared interests and they do not wish to see their relations deteriorate, according to Baladi News.

The ambassador of the Assad regime to Moscow, Bashar al-Jaafari, expressed on Tuesday that Damascus is willing to establish positive relations with Ankara.

During a press interview held in Moscow, Jaafari stated that Damascus aims to cultivate favourable ties with Ankara as the two neighbouring countries share common interests. He emphasized that Turkey is a neighbouring country and it is in their interest to maintain good relations. He further mentioned that the two nations have shared interests and they do not wish to see their relations deteriorate.

Regarding the prospect of normalization, Jaafari mentioned that Damascus is open to reconciliation.

Turkey is looking forward to organizing a meeting at the foreign ministry level with Damascus, with the participation of Iran and Russia, as part of efforts to normalize relations between the two countries, which have been strained for 12 years due to conflict and estrangement.

On Tuesday morning, the Saudi Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan, arrived in Damascus for his first visit in 11 years.

According to Kuwait’s al-Qabas newspaper, the Foreign Minister of Kuwait, Salem al-Abdullah, is scheduled to visit Damascus next Thursday.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.