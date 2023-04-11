Turkish-American Differences over Latter’s Support for the SDF

Cavusoglu announced that the meeting of the foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia, Iran, and the Assad regime would take place in early May, according to Baladi News.

The Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, addressed the discrepancies between Turkey and the United States regarding their support for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Syria. Cavusoglu stated that there are discrepancies between the two nations over America’s endorsement of the SDF, Fethullah Gulen, and the sanctions imposed on Ankara, according to the Anadolu Agency.

Turkey regards the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), led by the Kurdish Units (YPG) and affiliated with the Democratic Union Party (PYD), as a terrorist organization, citing its connections to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has been engaged in a military insurgency in Turkey for several decades. In contrast, the United States has been providing support to the SDF for several years as part of the fight against ISIS.

Additionally, Cavusoglu announced that the meeting of the foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia, Iran, and the Assad regime regarding Syria would take place in Moscow in early May.

Recently, a meeting regarding Syria was held in Moscow, with the participation of the deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, the Assad regime, and Iran. The Turkish delegation was led by Burak Ak Çapar, as reported by the “Anatolia” agency.

According to diplomatic sources, the attendees discussed the essential arrangements for the upcoming foreign ministers’ meeting of the four countries, with each representative expressing their country’s position “clearly and candidly.”

Representatives from several countries attended the meeting, including Mikhail Bogdanov, who represented Russia as President Vladimir Putin’s Special Representative for the Middle East and African Countries, Ali Asghar Haji, who represented Iran as an Advisor for Political Affairs to the Foreign Minister, and Ayman Sousan, who represented the Assad regime as Deputy Foreign Minister.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.