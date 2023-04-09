Syria: New Israeli Raids Targeted Regime Positions in Vicinity of Damascus

The Quds Brigade faction in Syria has claimed responsibility for targeting Israeli occupation sites in the Syrian Golan, according to al-Modon.

On Sunday morning, Israeli warplanes conducted a series of airstrikes on various targets in and around the Syrian capital of Damascus, as well as in Daraa, Sweida, and Quneitra. The targets included a military complex belonging to the Fourth Division and radar systems and artillery sites used by Syrian regime forces.

According to the official news agency of the Syrian regime (SANA), explosions were heard in the vicinity of Damascus and their nature is being verified.

According to Syrian security sources, the Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Damascus, as well as targeting the operations center of the 90th Brigade in Quneitra, the site of “Tal al-Kharf” east of Nahta, and the headquarters of the 52nd Brigade in the eastern countryside of Daraa. These locations are known to be part of the regular Syrian army’s sites.

Israeli occupation army spokesman Avichai Adraee made a brief statement, saying that “Israeli army forces conducted airstrikes in Syrian territory once again.” Adraee also tweeted that the airstrikes were a response to an Israeli drone targeting rocket launchers that were being used to fire missiles from inside Syria.

The airstrikes occurred a few hours after the Israeli occupation army’s artillery had targeted locations in the Syrian Golan in response to the firing of rockets from Syrian territory. The army had detected three rockets being launched toward the occupied Golan late on Saturday evening, with two of them crossing the ceasefire line. The Iron Dome system intercepted one, while the other fell in an open area.

The al-Quds Brigade faction in Syria has claimed responsibility for targeting Israeli occupation sites in the Syrian Golan. In a brief statement, the faction cited the attacks on al-Aqsa Mosque as the reason for the retaliation against the occupation sites in the Golan.

On Wednesday, violent clashes broke out at the Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem when Israeli occupation police stormed the mosque and physically assaulted Palestinian worshippers.

Following a car ramming attack in Tel Aviv, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued an order on Friday night instructing the Israel Police to mobilize all Border Police reserve units and the IDF to mobilize additional forces.

