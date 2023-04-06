About 30 Rockets Fired from Lebanon Towards Israel; Israel Replies

The rocket fire was attributed to Palestinian factions in Lebanon, al-Tareeq reports.

Israeli Army Radio announced estimates that 30 rockets had been fired from Lebanese territory toward Israel.

The radio reported that in one hour, around 30 rockets were fired from Lebanon, with 15 of them intercepted by the Iron Dome. The majority of the rockets launched were identified as Katyusha and Grad missiles.

According to a report by Israel’s Channel 13, the rocket fire was attributed to Palestinian factions in Lebanon. As a precautionary measure, civilian flights were suspended at the air force base in northern Israel.

The Israel Broadcasting Corporation announced that local authorities had instructed the opening of shelters in all towns along the border with Lebanon.

Against this backdrop, the Israeli military announced the interception of a rocket launched from Lebanon, triggering alarm sirens in northern Israel.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that rockets fired from southern Lebanon injured three Israeli citizens.

Israel Responds

Following the rocket attacks from Lebanese territory toward Israel, the Israeli military responded by shelling the outskirts of Qlaileh and Maaliyeh towns in southern Lebanon with heavy artillery.

According to the Lebanese News Agency, “Israeli occupying forces fired several heavy shells from their positions on the border with Lebanon in the western sector, targeting the outskirts of Qlaileh and Maaliyeh towns in the Tyre district.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.