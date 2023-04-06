Turkish Man Ends the Life of a Syrian Girl in Kilis in a Horrific Way

The body of Ghina Marjamek was discovered by police teams in a water well located in a house adjacent to her family's home, according to Baladi News.

The Turkish city of Kilis was rocked, on Wednesday, by a brutal murder, committed by a Turkish citizen against a Syrian girl, who did not exceed the age of nine.

Turkish media has reported that the body of Ghina Marjamek, a Syrian girl, was discovered by police teams in a water well located in a house adjacent to her family’s home in the Okçlar neighbourhood of Kilis. Ghina, who is originally from the town of Hreitan in Aleppo countryside, had gone missing two days prior while returning home from school with her classmates. Her classmates have confirmed that she returned with them to the neighbourhood.

After Ghina was reported missing, police teams conducted extensive searches in the area. However, their efforts were hindered by surveillance footage that showed Ghina entering the lane of her house and disappearing near the perpetrator’s home. The perpetrator went into hiding after committing the crime.

During the search of the perpetrator’s house, Ghina’s body was discovered with a rope tied around her neck, and the other end of the rope was attached to pieces of briquette used to weigh down her body and submerge it in the 12-meter-deep well.

After a manhunt in one of the neighbourhoods of Kilis, security teams successfully arrested the suspect (H.B.) and detained him for further investigation. The motive behind the crime, which has shaken both Syrians and Turks in the area, will be explored during the investigation. The arrest of the suspect has drawn the attention of locals, who have gathered near the detention center where he is being held.

