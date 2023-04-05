More than 20 Raids: Russian-Syrian Air Force Intensifies Raids on Locations East of Hama

Initial reports suggest that more than 50 ISIS militants were either killed or injured, Athr Press says.

In the last three days, the axis of the Hama desert has seen intense air strikes carried out by joint Syrian-Russian warplanes. These strikes have targeted sites and movements linked to cells believed to be affiliated with the ISIS organization, which have recently become active in the farthest archaeological area of eastern Hama.

According to a source in the field who spoke to Athr, Russian reconnaissance planes have been monitoring the movements and sites used by ISIS to travel between the Hama desert and Raqqa. This intelligence prompted the intervention of joint Syrian-Russian warplanes over the past three days.

The same source also reported that over 20 air strikes were executed in the past few days targeting the headquarters and movements of ISIS militants, located in the east of Hama and southwest of Raqqa. These strikes resulted in the destruction of 12 ISIS bases.

Initial reports suggest that more than 50 ISIS militants were either killed or injured, and several SUVs and motorcycles belonging to the group were destroyed in the process.

According to the source, the Syrian army has dispatched military reinforcements to the Badia region to conduct search and clearance operations in the largest area of the Hama desert, which is geographically connected to the Badia of Raqqa and Homs. The area is still known to be providing support to ISIS through supply lines that run up to the al-Tanf region in the eastern countryside of Homs. It is worth noting that the al-Tanf area is currently under the control of the U.S. Army.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.