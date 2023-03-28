Syrian Sources: Quadripartite Meeting to be Held Next Week

Sources said the main focus of the intensive consultations of the past weeks was on the guarantees demanded by Damascus, according to al-Watan.

Based on information from Syrian sources in Moscow, the assistants of the foreign ministers of Syria, Turkey, Iran, and Russia will meet early next week on April 3rd and 4th in Moscow. The Al-Watan newspaper reported that intensive discussions took place among the diplomatic channels of the four countries to achieve an agreement leading to the meeting in Moscow. These discussions resulted in a significant convergence of positions on a number of issues that previously prevented any political breakthrough between Damascus and Ankara.

The sources highlighted that the main focus of the intensive consultations that took place in the past weeks was on the guarantees demanded by Damascus. These guarantees require a commitment to withdraw from Syrian territory and cease support for armed factions. The sources indicated that an agreement was reached on these guarantees, which may persuade Damascus to agree to engage in political discussions with the Turkish side at the level of assistants to foreign ministers. This move would provide clarity on Turkish intentions.

The sources added that another meeting would be held in the Russian capital between the defence ministers of the four countries and representatives of the security services days after the meeting of the assistants of foreign ministers.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday that he thought the meeting would begin at the beginning of April.

