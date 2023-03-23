Regime Welcomes Jordanian Initiative to Resolve Syrian crisis

Damascus said it must be informed about the progress of any discussion pertaining to Syria, according to Syria TV.

The Syrian regime’s embassy in Jordan’s Charge d’affaires, Mohammed Issam Nayal, stated that the regime “supports any initiative aimed at finding a solution to end the Syrian crisis.” He emphasized that any meeting regarding Syria would be insignificant without the regime’s presence.

According to comments broadcasted by the local radio station Cham FM, Nayal elaborated that the meeting between Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, “is part of Jordan’s endeavours to seek a political resolution to the Syrian crisis, where the Syrian regime plays a crucial role in the discussions aimed at terminating the crisis and tackling its humanitarian and security consequences.”

In relation to the gathering of envoys and representatives from Arab and Western nations in the Jordanian capital of Amman to address the Syrian political solution, Nayal emphasized that “Damascus must be informed about the progress of any discussion pertaining to Syria and its people, as no meeting can be considered significant without its attendance.”

The Charge d’affaires of the regime’s embassy in Jordan stated, “We maintain constant communication with the Jordanian authorities to address the barriers that impede the entry and departure of Syrians. We are hopeful that there will be greater ease and convenience in the near future.”

Jordan’s Initiative for a Political Solution in Syria

Jordan plans to introduce a political resolution initiative for Syria, which was mentioned by its Foreign Minister last year. The initiative will entail an Arab-led approach that involves direct engagement with the Syrian regime in a political discussion geared toward terminating the crisis while tackling its humanitarian, security, and political effects.

During his meeting with the UN envoy, the Jordanian Foreign Minister emphasized that “the Arab nations must take the lead in initiating the discussions to resolve the Syrian crisis, as the impact of this crisis affects the Arab region more than any other.”

Ayman Safadi emphasized Jordan’s endorsement of the UN envoy’s endeavours “to attain a political resolution to the crisis in adherence with Security Council resolutions and using a phased methodology.” He also noted that “all Arab nations within the region have recognized that this Syrian crisis must be terminated through a political settlement.”

Amman Meeting

A meeting took place in Amman on Wednesday, attended by twelve Western and Arab countries and representatives from the European Union, the Arab League, and the UN envoy. The gathering was attended by delegates from the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and Norway.

In a tweet, Dan Stoenescu, the European Union’s envoy to Syria, stated, “We discussed the developments and current state of affairs in Syria following the earthquake disaster. I appreciated Mr. Pedersen’s update and reaffirmed our endorsement of UN Security Council Resolution 2254.”

