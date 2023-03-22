Arab, Western countries, Discuss With UN Syrian Political Solution in Amman

Safadi emphasized that all Arab countries in the region share a common belief that the Syrian crisis must be resolved, according to Syria TV.

On Wednesday, the Jordanian capital of Amman hosted a meeting attended by representatives from 12 Arab and Western countries, as well as the European Union and the United Nations envoy. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the Syrian political solution amidst significant strides in the Arab world toward unconditional normalization with the Syrian regime.

The meeting was attended by delegates from the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and Norway. Additionally, representatives from the Arab League, the European Union, and the United Nations were in attendance.

At the meeting, Geir Pedersen, the UN Special Envoy to Syria, provided a briefing on the latest developments in Syria, particularly in relation to the earthquake disaster that struck northern Syria and southern Turkey on February 6.

Dan Stoenescu, the European Union’s envoy to Syria, shared on Twitter, “We discussed the developments and current situation in Syria, particularly in the aftermath of the earthquake disaster. I appreciated Mr. Pedersen’s briefing and reaffirmed our support for UN Security Council Resolution 2254.”

Jordan is planning to launch an initiative for a political solution in Syria, building on the proposal discussed by its foreign minister last year. The initiative will involve direct participation from Arab countries in a political dialogue with the Syrian regime to address the crisis and its humanitarian, security, and political consequences.

In a meeting with the UN envoy, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi emphasized the importance of Arab countries leading the dialogue to resolve the Syrian crisis, stating that “the Arab region is the most affected by the consequences of this crisis.”

The Jordanian foreign minister reiterated his support for the UN envoy’s efforts to achieve a political solution to the Syrian crisis in accordance with Security Council resolutions and through a step-by-step approach.

He emphasized that all Arab countries in the region share a common belief that the Syrian crisis must be resolved through a political settlement.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.