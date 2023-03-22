Iran Welcomes Saudi-Syria Normalization Before Countries Announce it

Abdollahian emphasized that positive and constructive agreements are being made in the region, according to Athr Press.

In a phone call with his Kuwaiti counterpart Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian expressed his support for the recent agreement between Saudi Arabia and Syria to normalize relations and reopen consulates. The Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement announcing the conversation, stating that the two ministers discussed bilateral relations and regional issues. The statement was reported by the Iranian news agency “IRNA.”

Abdollahian stated that positive steps had been made in the regional arena and are currently being pursued. He further added that relations with Saudi Arabia are progressing towards normalcy and that he plans to meet with his Saudi counterpart soon to discuss the matter. The Iranian Foreign Minister also mentioned that both embassies would resume their activities.

Abdollahian emphasized that positive and constructive agreements are being made in the region and expressed his support for the recent agreement between Saudi Arabia and Syria to normalize relations and reopen consulates. He further added that increasing coordination between the two countries to facilitate consular affairs is essential to promote better interaction.

Sources disclosed to the Russian news agency Sputnik on Sunday that Saudi Arabia is planning to reopen its consulate in Damascus in the near future. The sources indicated that Russian-Emirati mediation played a role in resolving the issues between the two Arab countries, and there is a possibility that the Saudi consulate in Damascus will open after Eid al-Fitr, which follows the holy month of Ramadan.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.