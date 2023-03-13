Commission of Inquiry Blames Regime, UN for Delayed Aid Delivery to Syrians

On February 9th, the first UN aid convoy, consisting of six trucks carrying food and cleaning materials, entered northern Idleb, according to Syria TV.

On Monday, a commission of inquiry appointed by the United Nations attributed the delays in delivering emergency aid to Syrians after February’s earthquake to the international organization, the Syrian regime, and other parties.

According to Reuters, there is mounting criticism of the United Nations for its handling of the aftermath of last month’s earthquake, which claimed the lives of approximately six thousand Syrians, predominantly in areas near the Syrian-Turkish border in northwestern Syria. This criticism coincides with the recent findings from the UN-appointed commission of inquiry.

In a statement, Committee Chairman Paulo Pinheiro expressed that despite some heroic efforts amidst immense suffering, there has been a significant failure on the part of the Syrian regime government and the international community, including the United Nations, to promptly provide essential aid to Syrians in critical need.

Syrians felt let down

The statement further noted that the involved parties could not come to an agreement to cease hostilities and facilitate the passage of life-saving aid through any feasible means, leaving Syrians feeling “abandoned and neglected by those responsible for safeguarding them during their most trying moments.”

On February 9th, the first UN aid convoy, consisting of six trucks carrying food and cleaning materials, entered northern Idleb through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey.

According to AFP, Mazen Alloush, the media officer at the Bab al-Hawa crossing, stated that the initial UN aid convoy arrived “four days after the earthquake,” despite being anticipated to arrive before the disaster occurred.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.