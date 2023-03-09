Abdollahian in Lattakia: Fourth Iranian Visit to Earthquake Zones in Syria

No representatives of the Syrian regime government were present during the tour of Lattakia, according to al-Souria Net.

On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian visited areas affected by the February 6th earthquake in Lattakia, making it the fourth visit by Iranian officials to the area. Notably, no representatives of the Syrian regime government were present during the visit. The official SANA news agency reported that Abdollahian was briefed on the damage caused by the earthquake in the Al-Asaliya neighbourhood in the city of Jableh and visited the shelter center in Al-Assad Sports City to observe the conditions of affected families. Tayseer Habib, the head of the Lattakia Provincial Council, participated in the tour, while the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Syrian regime’s government, Faisal al-Mekdad, was absent.

In addition to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Iranian delegation on tour included several other high-ranking officials. These included Koli Pandey, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Major General Shariat from the Iranian Ministry of Defense, and Mehdi Shushari, Assistant Foreign Minister of Iran and Director General of West Asia and North Africa Department at the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Following the previous tours by Iranian officials to inspect the areas affected by the earthquake in Lattakia, Iranian Ambassador to the Syrian regime Mehdi Subhan also toured the governorate. It is believed that the purpose of these visits was to assess the damage caused by the earthquake and provide aid to affected people.

According to the pro-regime news agency SANA, Mehdi Subhani, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus, visited Lattakia governorate along with a convoy of food aid and relief materials to support “efforts to confront the repercussions of the earthquake.”

During his visit to Lattakia governorate, Mehdi Subhani, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus, met with Lattakia Governor Amer Hilal to discuss the damage caused by the earthquake and the challenges faced by the search and rescue efforts, as well as the initial response by the government due to the lack of resources and capabilities.

In a press statement following the visit, Subhani reiterated Iran’s commitment to aiding those affected by the earthquake. He mentioned a convoy of Iranian aid provided by the embassy in Damascus, Iranian companies, and the Iranian community in Damascus as examples of Iran’s efforts to support the affected people.

