Tunisian-Syrian Relations: Will Tunisia Appoint an Ambassador to Damascus Soon?

Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad discussed with his Tunisian counterpart Nabil Ammar bilateral relations between Syria and Tunisia and ways to develop and strengthen them.

In a phone call between the two ministers on Saturday, Mekdad praised Tunisian President Kais Saied’s desire to raise the level of diplomatic representation between the two countries. According to SANA, he expressed his appreciation for the solidarity of the Tunisian leadership, government and people with Syria in the face of the earthquake.

For his part, the Tunisian minister renewed his condolences to his counterpart Mekdad, stressing that Tunisia will continue to stand by Syria and seek to strengthen relations with it in various fields. The two ministers agreed to continue strengthening diplomatic relations between the two countries and conduct mutual visits in the coming period.

Convergence after earthquake

Ammar made a phone call to his Syrian counterpart Mekdad for the first time after the earthquake that struck Syria on February 6th, during which he offered condolences to the victims, expressing Tunisia’s solidarity with Syria and its readiness to continue contributing to mitigating the repercussions of this disaster, according to the Tunisian Foreign Ministry at the time.

Tunisia has sent relief planes to Syria, including rescue teams, civilian protection, doctors and food aid, which have already arrived at Aleppo International Airport.

On February 9th, the Tunisian presidency said: “President Kais Saied decided to raise the level of diplomatic representation in Syria,” reaffirming that “the Tunisian people stand by the brotherly Syrian people.”

Mohsen Nabti, the spokesperson for Tunisia’s Popular Unit party, stated that the recent decision by the Tunisian president to elevate the level of Tunisian diplomatic representation in Damascus indicates that a Tunisian ambassador will soon be present in the city. He also noted that this decision is a highly positive step that combines both political and humanitarian considerations, paving the way for the restoration of full diplomatic relations between the two countries.

He added that “raising diplomatic representation will serve relations between the two countries and will serve the Tunisian community in Syria, and will help the national state in Syria in its suffering after the long war.”

