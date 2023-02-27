Samir Geagea to Arab Parliamentarians: Solidarity with Syrians is Saving them from Assad

Geagea's statement comes a day after a delegation of Arab parliamentarians visited Damascus, according to Syria TV.

The head of the Lebanese Forces, Samir Geagea, said in a statement on Monday that the solidarity of Arab parliamentarians with the Syrian people is not by marketing Bashar al-Assad, but by saving Syrians from the regime.

Geagea’s statement comes a day after a delegation of Arab parliamentarians visited Damascus and met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Geagea said in the statement that “it is really shameful to see a delegation of Arab parliamentarians benefit from the tragedy of the earthquake that befell the Syrian people to meet Bashar al-Assad. The Arab parliamentary delegation that met Bashar al-Assad on Sunday forgot that if the earthquake killed, in the worst case, 7,000 Syrian citizens, the Assad regime killed hundreds of thousands.”

“If the excuse of some is that Syria must be returned to the Arab fold, Syria has always been and will remain in the Arab fold, while the authority in Damascus, headed by Bashar al-Assad, is in the Iranian embrace irrevocably,” the head of the Lebanese Forces party said in his statement.

“Power in Damascus today is completely in the hands of the Iranian regime, and whoever normalizes with this regime is normalizing with Iran and not with the Syrian people,” he said.

He stressed that “the worst that can happen in the world lies in overlooking the facts, justice and falsification of history. If someone admires Bashar al-Assad, this is his business, but no one can market him again in the Arab ranks.”

He continued: “Does the delegation that met with Assad realize that such steps increase the frustration of the Syrian people and make them feel not only the absence of an Arab reference but also the conspiracy of this regime against them? “.

He stressed that “solidarity with Syria in the face of the plight of the earthquake is not through normalization with the Assad regime, which shook Syria at the head of the Syrian people because of its uprising for their freedom, dignity and right to life, but real solidarity with the Syrian people is in saving them from this regime.”

On Sunday, a delegation from the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union arrived in the Syrian capital, Damascus, and met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The delegation includes the President of the Union, Mohammed al-Halbousi, the Speakers of the House of Representatives of the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Palestine, Libya and Egypt, in addition to the heads of the delegations of the Sultanate of Oman and Lebanon, and the Secretary-General of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.