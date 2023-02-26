Bogdanov Renews Talk for Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Syria, Turkey, Iran and Russia

Bogdanov confirmed that the foreign ministers of Russia, Syria, Turkey and Iran are arranging for a four-way meeting, according to Baladi News.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov confirmed that the foreign ministers of Russia, Syria, Turkey and Iran are arranging for a four-way meeting, according to Russian state media.

“On the agenda is now a four-way meeting of foreign affairs officials,” Bogdanov said in a press interview. He added that “preparations are underway” without providing any further details.

Two days ago, Russia and Iran confirmed the resumed path of Syrian-Turkish rapprochement. Discussion of the matter calmed down after the February 6th earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey. Bogdanov stressed a few days ago that “the differences between Damascus and Ankara can be overcome,” adding that “Russia will continue to help the parties to find acceptable solutions for them to normalize relations between the two countries and restore the traditional Syrian-Turkish good neighbourly relations.”

He indicated that “the restoration of diplomatic relations between Damascus and Ankara, and the resumption of the work of diplomatic missions in both countries, must be one outcome from joint efforts in this direction.”

Bogdanov explained that the meeting held in Moscow in December between the defence ministers and heads of intelligence services of Russia, Turkey and Syria, at which the main areas for the continuation of joint work were identified, and an expert mechanism was established to coordinate it.

In turn, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani confirmed that “diplomatic contacts and consultations between senior diplomats of Iran, Russia, Syria and Turkey continue on periodic meetings between the four countries in serious communication,” according to the Russian agency Sputnik.

