Turkish Defense: More than 10,000 Syrians Returned Home Voluntarily After Earthquake

Akar denied that there is a refugee influx into the Hatay province, according to Syria TV.

On Sunday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar reported that 10,633 Syrians voluntarily left Turkey and headed toward Syrian territory after an earthquake struck on Monday, February 6.

Akar stated, “Certain malicious parties have alleged that there is a refugee influx into Hatay province, which was severely impacted by the earthquake.”

He pointed out that “these allegations turned out to be completely unfounded. There are no crossings of refugees towards Turkey, whether from the border gates or the border strip. “

The Turkish minister confirmed that “10,633 Syrians returned from Turkey to their country voluntarily after the earthquake.”

The minister’s statement comes while individuals seeking to visit their families affected by the earthquake in northwestern Syria are hesitant to cross through Syrian borders due to uncertainty surrounding the information released by the border administration.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.