Mass Graves Return to Syria: 50 People Killed by Earthquake Buried in Idleb Countryside

Pictures circulated on social media of about 50 people buried in a mass grave after they died in the devastating earthquake that struck Syria at dawn on Monday.

The Ahrar Horan gathering published a photo it said was of a mass grave in the Tarheen area of more than 50 people who died in the Harem area of Idleb countryside.

Earthquake death toll rises in Syria

The death toll from the earthquake in northwestern Syria has risen to more than 733 deaths and more than 2,100 injured, the White Helmets said on Monday evening.

The White Helmets pointed out that the number is likely to rise significantly due to the presence of hundreds of families under the rubble.

Its teams continued rescue operations amid great difficulties, heavy rain, and aftershocks.

The Ministry of Health in Damascus also announced the registration of 711 deaths and 1,431 injuries in the governorates of Aleppo, Lattakia, Hama, Idleb countryside, and Tartous. However, the toll of victims of the devastating earthquake is still indefinite.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.