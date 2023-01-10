Badr Jamous Arrives in Cairo. What Happened During his Meetings?

The head of the Syrian Negotiation Commission, Badr Jamous, held a meeting with the Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League, Hossam Zaki, according to Baladi News.

The Negotiation Commission published a statement on its Facebook page in which it said that the head of the body, Badr Jamous, met on Monday, at the headquarters of the Arab League in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, with Assistant Secretary-General Ambassador Hossam Zaki. Jamous stressed the Commission’s efforts to achieve a political solution for the Syrian people.

During the meeting, Jamous stressed that the political solution in Syria must be a just solution that meets the aspirations of Syrians for a political transition to build a new state through UN resolutions.

