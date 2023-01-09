Mekdad & Abdollahian: Relations Strategic, Coordination on Various Levels

Abdollahian stressed the importance of continuing coordination and consultation between the two countries in a phone call with Faisal al-Mekdad, according to al-Watan.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Faisal Mekdad praised the important Iranian role in supporting the Syrian people’s steadfastness and helping Syria through its active role at various levels, especially in the Astana format meetings, which achieved developments on the ground.

During a call on Sunday with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the two ministers discussed the strategic bilateral relations between the two countries and the high coordination between them at various levels for the benefit of the peoples of Syria and Iran.

The two Ministers expressed their satisfaction with the continuous development of bilateral relations and the existing high coordination in all fields. They reaffirmed their countries’ support for the just struggle of the Palestinian people in defense of their historical sanctities and rights. They strongly condemned the crimes committed by the Zionist racist entity against Palestinians throughout the occupied territories.

Mekdad reiterated Syria’s support for Iran in the face of attempts to pressure it and external interference in its internal affairs.

For his part, Abdollahian reiterated Iran’s support for Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. He stressed the continued support Syria receives from Iran in its war on terrorism.

Abdollahian stressed the importance of continuing coordination and consultation between the two countries on various issues. He stressed the importance of maintaining the continuous push of bilateral relations and exchanging views between stakeholders in the two countries on various developments and events in the regional and international arenas.

The announcement of the Iranian minister’s call with Mekdad came a few hours after Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Soussan arrived in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

