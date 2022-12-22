Recap: Economic Conditions in Syria Deteriorate Further

The exchange rate of the Syrian pound reached an all-time low of 6 300 SYP for the dollar.

Heating in Idleb

People of northern Syria suffer from a gap between their income and the prices of heating materials, according to the opposition website Enab Baladi.

“I was close to losing them; my two children had a fever, severe shortness of breath, chest pain, and a bad cough,” the 32-year-old Mohammad al-Mohammad describes the pain he had been through last year.

“It was a nightmare,” he told Enab Baladi. Such suffering is a part of the winter tragedy for dozens of families who are forced to light various types of materials in search of warmth.

Mohammad said that the thick smoke and toxic gases emitted from the fireplace due to the ignition of unusable materials, such as coal and plastic garbage, could have suffocated his two daughters, but urgent medical intervention saved their lives.

Over the past years, families in the northern Idleb region have been forced to use charcoal or poor types of firewood, cardboard, nylon, and other materials that cause many problems.

Finding a safe way to keep warm is the biggest challenge that families face every winter, including the family of Omar al-Bardimi, 41, a day labourer who is still unable to find a way to heat his tent this winter.

Fuel prices have doubled this year compared to the previous year, and most families will not be able to secure fuel, al-Bardimi said as a worker whose wage is about 60 Turkish liras per day will not be able to buy fuel, nor will he be able to save 25 Turkish liras to buy five kilograms of firewood needed for heating.

Bardimi believes that the residents resort to what they do every year, despite the dangers of that, referring to burning old clothes, shoes, and plastic materials.

While searching for alternatives to fuel and trying to heat their tents and homes, people may face several problems, most notably cases of suffocation due to toxic gases, in addition to the burning of tents.

The Idleb-based doctor Moataz al-Bakour told Enab Baladi that inhaling toxic gases resulting from burning materials that are not suitable for heating leads to chronic brain damage and possibly death.

The doctor advises adjusting the heating devices and ensuring that smoke does not leak into the house during the combustion process and that the house chimneys are permanently valid.

Bakour also recommended making sure that the material combustion process is completely finished before going to sleep and turning off the heater to avoid cases of fire in the house and camps while sleeping and to avoid cases of suffocation.

Amid the inability of families to secure most of the materials used for heating, some resort to using coal because of its low price compared to other materials.

Although coal produces a lot of heat that provides the required heating for families, its use has many health effects.

The general physician residing in Idleb, Jihad al-Zoubi, told Enab Baladi that suffocation is one of the main harms of inhaling coal smoke, as it contains a number of dangerous chemicals, such as arsenic, carbon monoxide, and lead.

The burning of coal produces small particles of harmful titanium that can close the airway and, in many cases, cause death.

Inhaling coal also causes cardiovascular diseases, in addition to irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat, according to what the doctor said, warning against using coal for heating in homes.

He recommended reviewing medical centers as soon as they feel respiratory problems, especially in children, in order to carry out the necessary medical interventions in a timely manner.

The prices of heating materials in Idleb have continued to rise since the beginning of the winter season, prompting some able-bodied families to reduce the quantities they buy in preparation for winter, while others continue to search for solutions and alternatives, according to what was monitored by Enab Baladi.

The firewood merchant Abdullah al-Halabi, 54, told Enab Baladi that the high prices of heating materials prompted the people to use the available heating materials, ignoring the health consequences of that.

The prices of firewood range between 200 and 250 US dollars per ton, according to the degree of dryness and quality, while last year, the prices ranged between 120 and 150 dollars.

Many people resort to using husks, such as hazelnut and pistachio husks, for heating, but their prices have increased to approach the price of firewood, as the price of a ton of pistachio husks reached 315 US dollars, compared to 200 dollars last year, and the price of a heater for the husks is about 200 dollars.

The value of the lira against $1 is 16.63 Turkish liras, according to the Döviz website, which specializes in exchange rates and currencies.

Transporation fees are too high

The pro-government newspaper Athr Press has reported that the increase in transportation fees by 50%, the rise in fuel prices, and the leak of a decision by the Ministry of Internal Trade on raising transportation fees by 25%, the voices of state workers began to be raised. They questioned the economic feasibility of their work if going to work and transportation costs would exceed 50% of their salary.

In a simple calculation, if the salary ceiling of the employee of the first category is 156,470, and the salary of appointing the lowest employee is about 93,000 pounds, and the employee needs 60,000 pounds in the minimum for those who are an employee in Damascus and live in rural Damascus, it means that the employee’s share of his salary is less than the share of the road fare he pays.

Protests in Suweida

As the economic crisis wreaks havoc, the opposition Orient Net reports that demonstrators in the city of Suweida announced their continuation of general civil disobedience, in a statement consisting of five items and six demands in which they stressed the need to expel Assad’s militias from the governorate and their rejection of the deteriorating living and economic reality.

The demonstrators declared general civil disobedience in Sweida in escalating stages until the achievement of six main demands that cannot be reversed, namely:

First, improve the living conditions and secure diesel, fuel, electricity and water.

Second, arrest the corrupt, whatever their authority or mission, and transfer them to trial.

Third, expel corrupt security services that support drug trafficking and Iranian militias from Suweida.

Fourth, get all gangs affiliated with Hezbollah and Iran and drug traffickers out of Suweida.

Fifth, the immediate release of the detainees from Suweida.

Sixth, if the Baath Party is found to be involved in what is happening in the governorate, its members will be expelled from the governorate and anyone who works for Iran and Hezbollah.

