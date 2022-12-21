CJTF-OIR Stresses Importance of Recent Visit to NE Syria

The CJTF-OIR tweeted the recent visit to northeast Syria “reflects the importance of our partnership” with the SDF, according to North Press.

Combined Joint Task Force–Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) emphasized on Wednesday the importance of the recent visit paid by the latters’ leadership and head of Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) Bafel Talabani to northeast Syria.

On Tuesday, Commander in Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Mazloum Abdi received US Commander of the CJTF-OIR Matthew W. McFarlane, and Talabani in the city of Hasakah, northeast Syria.

