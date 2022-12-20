SDF Arrests ISIS Leader in Syria’s Deir-ez-Zor

CENTCOM said on Friday six operations were carried out in partnership with the SDF, according to North Press.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced on Monday arresting a leader of the Islamic State (ISIS) in the countryside of Deir-ez-Zor, eastern Syria.

The SDF Media Center said in a statement that the SDF’s Counter-Terrorism Units (YAT), enabled by the US-led Global Coalition, conducted an anti-ISIS operation in the al-Kasrah district in the western countryside of Deir ez-Zor.

The operation resulted in arresting a local ISIS Amir (leader) who “was responsible for leading the ISIS terrorist cells in the region.” The SDF troops also confiscated documents and communication devices, the statement read.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday six operations were carried out in partnership with Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), detaining five militants of Islamic State Organization (ISIS).

