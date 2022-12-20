6 Militants of Iranian IRGC Killed in Deir-ez-Zor

The fighters were killed due to the explosion of a landmine in Deir-ez-Zor, according to North Press.

Six militants of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed on Sunday due to the explosion of a landmine in Deir-ez-Zor Governorate, eastern Syria.

The IRGC militants were killed while they were training on demining in the town of Abu Kamal in the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor, a military source told North Press.

The source said that four of those killed hailed from Deir-ez-Zor, while the two others were from the city of Palmyra in the Syrian Desert.

On Saturday, unknown gunmen shot a civilian to death and injured his son in a town in the east of Deir-ez-Zor.

The Iranian-backed militias and the Syrian government forces have been running vast swaths in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor since expelling ISIS in 2017.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.