Protest in Suweida Calls for Political Transition in Syria

On Monday, activists and citizens in the city of Suweida organized a protest to demand the implementation of UN Resolution 2254 to achieve a political transition in Syria and denounced the deteriorating living and economic conditions in the country.

Resolution 2254 demands that all parties cease attacks against civilian targets and requires the UN to bring the parties together to engage in formal negotiations and hold UN-supervised elections aimed at an inclusive political transition in Syria managed by a “fully fledged transitional governing body.”

The local network “Sweida A N S” said that dozens of Suweida residents gathered on Monday, from 12 to 1 pm, in al-Seer Square in the center of the city of Suweida to demand the implementation of UN Resolution No. 2254 and the peaceful transfer of power in Syria.

Photos published by the local network Suwayda 24 showed protesters holding banners demanding the implementation of Resolution 2254, in addition to other banners bearing the slogan “Long live a free and independent Syria” and “Oh Syrians, the squares are calling you.”

Some protesters dressed up as Santa Claus in a message of peace and an affirmation of rejection of violence.

“Protests will continue until demands are met”

Several organizers of the vigil told Al-Rased Network that their vigil came to greet all Syrian governorates and to emphasize the continuity of the protest. They called for another stand next week, stressing a set of legal, constitutional and living demands.

Another activist said: “The whole world should know the truth about what we are. The Syrian society is demanding a right cause and a just cause, and we ask the whole world to understand this message, it is a peaceful stand and a message away from violence that is not as the regime claimed.”

Meanwhile, Al-Rased Network reported that the presence of women was remarkable in the silent stand in front of the traffic square.

What was remarkable about this stand was the emphasis on its political content represented in changing the Syrian regime through the implementation of Security Council Resolution 2254.

