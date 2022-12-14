Erdogan, Russian State Duma agree to Hold Conference on Syria

Relations between the two countries are moving in a positive direction, Baladi News reports.

On Tuesday, Turkish President Erdogan discussed with the speaker of the Russian State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, regional developments led by Syria.

The two sides discussed counter-terrorism issues and developments in the international arena. They agreed to hold a conference with the participation of Syria, Iran and other parties.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need to develop cooperation between Moscow and Ankara at all levels.

Volodin stressed that the relations between the two countries are moving in a positive direction and surrounded by a friendly atmosphere. He called on his Turkish counterpart to visit Moscow and the State Duma at the beginning of 2023. He expressed his hope that this rapprochement between the two parliaments will result in the birth of a new era characterized by friendship based on achieving common interests, desired goals and mutual respect between the two countries.

Turkish President Erdogan confirmed that Turkey has asked for Russia’s support regarding northern Syria. Ankara is seeking to carry out military action and does not ask permission from anyone.

Erdogan assured reporters that Turkey had asked for Russia’s support and discussed joint steps with it in northern Syria, where Ankara is seeking to carry out a ground operation.

“We asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to make joint decisions, and maybe work together to take steps together in northern Syria,” he said.

The Turkish president also reiterated that he is going ahead with the establishment of a buffer zone along the border with Syria.

Erdogan has previously said that his country will “take care of its own isses” in northern Syria, in light of the continued US military support for the Kurdish Protection Units (YPG). In a phone call with Putin, Erdogan stressed “the importance of clearing the border areas with Syria to a depth of 30 kilometers from terrorists in accordance with the Sochi agreement.”

