Government Announces “Mini-committee” to Finance Central Bank

The committee comprises the Minister of Commerce, the Minister of Economy, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Syria, according to al-Souria Net.

Amr Salem, the Minister of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection in the regime’s government, has announced the formation of an economic mini-committee, whose task is to find solutions to financing the Central Bank of Syria.

On Tuesday, Salem told Sham FM radio that the committee comprises the Minister of Commerce, the Minister of Economy, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Syria. He noted that the Council of Ministers had approved the committee on Tuesday.

According to the minister of the regime, the committee’s task is to submit proposals to the central bank regarding the financing of imports, which constitute the bank’s largest financial burden and cause price hikes in the markets.

Four Reasons Behind the Accelerated Collapse of the Pound

“We are working on solutions to reduce overheads and thus reduce prices.”

Salem explained that the fuel crisis is caused by economic sanctions imposed on Syria, in addition to the delay in oil supplies for more than 50 days. Usually, these supplies come from Iran.

But Salem stressed that the fuel crisis is heading towards a permanent solution. All the products that have been cut off will return and, according to Salem, this crisis will not emerge again.

“There are oil tankers coming into the country, but it takes 20-25 days to arrive due to the long distances involved,” Salem said.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.