Monitoring Group Calls for International Protection for Palestinians of Syria

The Action Group for the Palestinians of Syria called on the international community and human rights organizations to provide legal and physical protection for Palestinian-Syrian refugees and to exert pressure on the Assad regime to release all Syrian and Palestinian detainees from its prisons.

The London-based monitoring group pointed out that Palestinian Syrians are still banned from entering most Arab, Islamic, and Western countries except under extremely strict conditions, which constitutes a blatant violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The Group called on the international community to intervene urgently to stop violations against the Palestinian-Syrian refugees who fled Syria in search of security and safety from the dangers that threaten their lives.

The calls coincided with Human Rights Day and in light of the serious physical and legal violations Palestinian Syrians are enduring, especially as thousands have been wounded since the start of the Syrian revolution in 2011.

The Group had previously documented 4,121 Palestinian Syrians who died due to bombing, siege, clashes, torture and drowning while trying to flee the war in Syria. It also documented at least 3,000 arrests and enforced disappearance cases, noting that the Assad regime’s security apparatuses continue to withhold information about their fate. The group also documented the deaths of 636 others under torture in the prisons of the Assad regime.

