Damascus Health Directorate Calls for Exempting Ambulances from Reduced Fuel Allocations

This comes based on the decision of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers to reduce the allocations of all public entities by 40%, according to Athr Press.

Coinciding with the reduction of fuel allocations to 40%, which touched ambulances serving patients, Damascus Health Director Dr. Muhammad Samer Shahrour told Athr Press that ambulances work only in critical cases, such as transporting patients of emergency accidents and heart attacks.

The same applies to the Damascus Countryside Health Directorate, where a source told Athr Press that the issue of ambulances is being dealt with in cooperation between the Ministry of Health and the Presidency of the Council of Ministers by exempting the ambulance system from reducing allocations.

The reduction in ambulance allocations comes based on the decision of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers to reduce the allocations of all public entities by 40% due to the shortage of material. This decision will be applied until the material [fuel] is available.

A source in the Tartous Health Directorate confirmed to Athr on Sunday, reducing the allocations of ambulances to 40% of fuel, due to the shortage of oil derivatives that all Syrian governorates suffer from. The source pointed out that after reducing the allocations, ambulances will be limited to critical cases only, such as serious accidents and heart attacks.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.