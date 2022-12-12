Tahrir al-Sham Targets pro-Assad Forces with Two Operations

The military escalation in Idleb comes after HTS on Sunday carried out two infiltration operations on positions of the regime forces, according to al-Modon.

The fronts of Idleb and its surroundings in the countryside of Aleppo, Lattakia and Hama are witnessing violent and sporadic clashes and mutual shelling between regime forces and factions in the Al-Fatah Al-Mubin operations room run by the Headquarters of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

Reconnaissance planes are flying in the area of operations near the contact lines to monitor the movements of the factions and determine their locations in preparation for targeting them. The regime forces used locally made Elephant rocket missiles that were highly destructive during the past hours in their bombardment of villages and towns south of Idleb.

The military escalation in Idleb and its surroundings comes after HTS on Sunday carried out two infiltration operations on positions of the regime forces in the countryside of Idleb and Latakia. The first operation targeted a regime site in the axis of the village of Al-Bayda in the northern countryside of Lattakia and the second operation targeted a site in the village of Dadikh in the southern countryside of Idleb.

The two operations come after the fronts of southern Idleb and the mountainous heights on the coast witnessed a partial withdrawal of some groups affiliated with the 25th Special Task Division led by Suhail al-Hassan. It headed to the northeastern countryside of Aleppo to be stationed on the outskirts of the areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The storming groups were accompanied by drones that monitored infiltrations towards the targeted sites, and the planes took pictures of the bombings of the site. Some fighters of the two infiltrating groups carried cameras through which they documented their attack, and the clashes that took place with Members of the regime forces. Tahrir al-Sham is trying to benefit from the two media operations and respond to the Salafists who oppose it and accuse it of being agents of the regime and preparing to normalize with it.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.