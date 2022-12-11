Turkey Targets Government Posts in Aleppo Countryside

Five artillery shells fell near the government deployment posts in the village of Herbel, according to North Press.

Turkish forces and their affiliated armed opposition factions, also known as the Syrian National Army (SNA), targeted posts of Syrian government forces in the northern countryside of Aleppo Governorate, north Syria, with heavy weapons.

Five artillery shells fell near the government deployment posts in the village of Herbel in the countryside of the town of Tel Rifaat. However, no losses were reported, and a military source told North Press.

Since November 20, the Turkish forces have carried out hundreds of areal and ground attacks along the border strip in north and northeast Syria, targeting civilians, military personnel of the SDF and the Syrian government forces in addition to striking infrastructures.

The government forces checked the targeted area and did not make a response to the source of the fire.

The Turkish forces targeted the posts from their bases in Azaz countryside, which is under the control of SNA factions, the source added.

The town of Tel Rifaat, 35 km north of Aleppo city, has been a shelter for Afrin displaced people since 2018 following the Turkish invasion of Afrin and its countryside, which resulted in the displacement of about 300.000 of the original inhabitants.

Villages and towns in Aleppo’s northern countryside also undergo Turkish shelling almost daily, reporting human and material losses.

