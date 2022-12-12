The Observer’s Pick: Mossad Head Reveals how Syria Found Eli Cohen, Discloses Spy’s Final Message

Tuesday December 13th, 2022 by THE SYRIAN OBSERVER
           
David Barnea revealed the content of Cohen’s last transmission, received on January 19, 1965.
David Barnea, Director of the Mossad at the opening ceremony of the Eli Cohen National Museum in Herzliya, December 12, 2022. Cohen was an Israeli intelligence agent who was caught and was sentenced to death in Syria. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 *** Local Caption *** דוד ברנע מוסד אלי כהן מוסד הרוג סוריה טקס פתיחה מוזיאון לאומי חדש

Mossad chief David Barnea on Monday revealed the last message sent out by legendary Israeli spy Eli Cohen on the day of his capture in Syria, along with new information on what led to his arrest.

In a report published by The Times of Israel quoted Barnea as saying that new “in-depth” research had definitively established that Cohen was captured “simply because his transmissions were intercepted and triangulated by the enemy.”

He also revealed the content of Cohen’s last transmission, received on January 19, 1965, the day he was captured.

Cohen’s last report was “about a discussion at the Syrian General Staff with the participation of then-president Amin Al-Hafez,” Barnea said.

He said Mossad would donate the original document containing Cohen’s transmission to the new museum established in his memory.

He also vowed to continue the search for Cohen’s remains.

To read full report click here.

News

         

Recommend article

Sender's Name:
Sender's Email:
Receiver's Name:
Receiver's Email:
 