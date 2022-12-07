Mekdad Pedersen Discuss Latest Developments

Pedersen presented the results of the tours and meetings he conducted over the past period, according to the Syria Times.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister Dr. Faisal al-Mekdad on Wednesday met the UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, and the accompanying delegation to review the latest developments related to the situation in Syria and the region.

Pedersen presented the results of the tours and meetings he conducted over the past period, along with his efforts exerted in the mandate entrusted to him.

Mekdad explained the main challenges Syria was subjected to, particularly the negative impacts left behind by the terrorism and unilateral coercive measures imposed on the Syrian economy and the lives of Syrians.

The talks also touched upon the illegitimate Turkish and U.S. occupation presence on the Syrian territories in a flagrant violation of Syrian sovereignty and international law.

Following the meeting, Pedersen delivered a speech to journalists asserting that his visit to Syria was a continuance of the deep dialogue with the Syrian State.

“There are no UN sanctions on Syria, but there are the U.S. and European ones; the issue that is constantly discussed with the Syrian side and others,” Pedersen added.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.