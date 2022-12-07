Venezuelan President Directs VP for Economic Affairs to Start Implementing Bilateral Agreements with Syria

Maduro has accepted the credentials of Kinan Zahreddine as the Syrian Ambassador to Venezuela, according to al-Watan.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has instructed his Deputy for Economic Affairs, Oil Minister Tarek El Aissami, to start the necessary procedures to implement bilateral agreements signed with Syria, form a joint Syrian-Venezuelan council for business people, and develop bilateral trade between the two countries.

On its Facebook page, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said that Maduro had accepted the credentials of Kinan Zahreddine as the Syrian Ambassador to Venezuela.

The ministry explained that, after the end of the credentials ceremony, Maduro met with Zahreddine. The latter conveyed greetings from President Bashar al-Assad to President Maduro and to the friendly people of Venezuela, explaining that Zahreddine valued Venezuela’s political position in support of Syrian issues in all international forums.

During the meeting, Maduro, in turn, conveyed his greetings to President Assad, noting that both countries are subjected to the same threat of terrorism. He stressed his country’s support for Syria and his confidence that Syria will ultimately achieve a complete victory [over terrorism].

According to the ministry, Maduro reiterated his country’s readiness to provide full assistance to Syria in various economic fields and essential sectors. Maduro has issued directives to the Vice President for Economic Affairs and Minister of Oil to start the necessary procedures to implement already executed bilateral agreements and form a joint Syrian-Venezuelan council for business people and increase trade between both countries.

