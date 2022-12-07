Russia Stands Firm Against Infringements on Syria’s Territorial Integrity — Lavrov

Russia shall resolutely preclude any infringements on the territorial integrity of Syria, according to SANA.

Russia shall resolutely preclude any infringements on the territorial integrity of Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told an international forum on Wednesday.

“We will work hard to ensure that there are no infringements on Syria’s territorial integrity,” Russia’s top diplomat insisted, addressing the Primakov Readings Forum.

The parties to the Astana format (Russia, Iran and Turkey) confirmed their stance on that issue at a recent meeting in Astana, Lavrov said.

Lavrov affirmed that the U.S. forces’ presence on Syrian soil is illegal and unlawful and supports terrorist organizations in the areas where they are deployed.

“We are going on with our efforts to preserve the Syrian sovereignty, unity and independence and to prevent the execution of any separatist agendas,” Lavrov explained.

Lavrov added that “the West is trying to destabilize the energy and food markets and to control the natural resources of other countries to enhance its hegemony,” “but the world is changing and heading towards multipolarity,” he stressed.

He went saying that “NATO has failed to achieve its goals. NATO’s policy is dedicated not only against Russia but against many other countries”, noting that “the principle of indivisibility of security stipulates that the security of other countries should not be compromised.”

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.