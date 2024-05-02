Syrian and Iranian Officials Discuss Enhancements in Economic Cooperation

In Tehran, discussions on advancing economic ties between Syria and Iran were held by Dr. Shafiq Dayoub, Syrian Ambassador to Tehran, and Muhammad Abu al-Huda al-Lahham, Chairman of the Federation of Syrian Chambers of Commerce, along with their respective delegations. They met with Samad Hassanzadeh, head of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Minerals, and Agriculture, to explore ways to bolster the economic relationship between the two nations.

Ambassador Dayoub emphasized the strong political and historical ties between Syria and Iran, expressing Syria’s readiness to facilitate economic investments. He noted ongoing efforts to address challenges such as fund transfers, preferential trade, the elimination of customs fees, and the promotion of free trade. He highlighted the critical role of private sector collaboration in these endeavours.





Dayoub also addressed the impact of US sanctions on both countries, urging cooperation between Syrian and Iranian businessmen, especially in key sectors like energy, oil, gas, and electricity. He referenced Syria’s 2021 investment law, which has made it easier to invest in the country.

Hassanzadeh affirmed the Iranian private sector’s commitment to participate in rebuilding Syria’s war-damaged infrastructure and industries. He advocated for the establishment of regular transportation and banking channels to facilitate economic cooperation and stressed the importance of removing barriers that hinder these processes.

