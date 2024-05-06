Who is Iyad al-Saleh, Killed in Hassakeh Explosion?

According to local sources, Iyad al-Saleh, also known as “Abu Haidar,” the head of the coordination unit of the Hezbollah militia, was killed when an explosive device detonated in his car.

The explosion occurred near the automated fridge in the security square controlled by regime forces in Hassakeh, as reported by the North Press website.

Sources indicate that the blast specifically targeted Saleh’s car, who was known to be working for Iranian forces in Hassakeh.

Conflicting reports emerged regarding his fate, with the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stating that Saleh sustained severe injuries resulting in the amputation of his feet and was subsequently taken to the hospital for treatment. However, the Israeli newspaper “Maariv” reported that al-Saleh, a recruitment officer in the Lebanese militia Hezbollah, was killed by an explosive device planted in his car, leading to the vehicle’s explosion and subsequent fire.

Journalist Zayn al-Abidine al-Okaidi, commenting on the incident, highlighted that the party responsible for the execution remains unidentified.

“The operation occurred in a supposedly fortified location due to the heavy security presence of regime forces, suggesting a significant breach within the regime’s military apparatus,” stated Pkaidi.

He further noted that Saleh, a Shiite who operated from his own headquarters, assumed his position in May of 2023.

“Despite the relatively low activity of the IRGC militia in the governorate compared to other areas in the country, Saleh remained active in advancing the interests of the militias in Hassakeh,” Okaidi added.

On June 28 of the prior year, unidentified individuals distributed leaflets in the regime-controlled security square area of Hassakeh, expressing opposition to the presence of Lebanese Hezbollah in the region and rejecting the recruitment of locals into the ranks of the party and pro-Iranian militias.

Despite the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) having maintained exclusive control over the eastern part of Syria for years, the Assad regime has retained a limited security presence, primarily within two security squares located in Qamishli and the center of Hassakeh.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.