Russia Tries to Exploit Divisions in Syria’s North – U.S. Official

John Kirby raised concern over the Turkish operations in northern Syria, according to North Press.

The U.S. said on Friday that Russia seeks to exploit divisions across northern Syria as Turkey escalated military attacks against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Answering Newsweek’s question during a virtual press call, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby raised concern over the Turkish operations in northern Syria that may affect the SDF and the U.S.’ ability to stay partnered with them.

Since November 20, 2022, the Turkish air force has launched intense airstrikes on all Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES)-held areas on the Syrian-Turkish border in addition to bombarding areas which are more than 40 km away from the border, such as the Global Coalition military base and Hawl Camp in Hasakah and the village of Makman in the northern countryside of Deir ez-Zor.

Kirby acknowledged that Russia would try to take advantage of whatever divisions they can for their own benefit.

“The Russians have been trying to capitalize on internal divisions from any number of actors inside and outside, in the neighbourhood, to prop up the Assad regime to try to keep their toehold in the Middle East through Syria, and to continue to support Mr. Assad’s war on his own people,” Kirby added.

