SDF Suspends Operations Against ISIS to Protest U.S. Position on Turkish Operation

The SDF informed the coalition forces of its decision to suspend joint military and security operations targeting ISIS, according to Syria TV.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have suspended their joint operations with the international coalition forces against the Islamic State (ISIS), in protest against the U.S. position on Turkish attacks in northeastern Syria.

A source close to the SDF told Syria TV that the SDF informed the coalition forces during a meeting held between the two parties on Tuesday of its decision to suspend joint military and security operations targeting ISIS cells in the region.

During the meeting, SDF leaders expressed their annoyance at the U.S. position and the lack of measures to stop the Turkish bombing campaign. They called on Washington to take a firm stance and abide by its pledges to prevent military escalation in the region, according to the source.

US forces called on the SDF to avoid escalation with Turkey and stop missile attacks while stressing continuous communication with Ankara with the aim of restoring calm.

According to the source, the SDF’s position was reached after, on Tuesday, a Turkish drone targeted the site of the special forces to combat terrorism. The site is near the headquarters of SDF commander Mazloum Abdi and a base for U.S. forces north of Hassakeh.

The targeted bombing resulted in the death of two members and the injury of four others from the SDF’s special forces, according to earlier statements to Syria TV from the confidential source.

Nouri Mahmoud, the spokesman for the People’s Protection Units (YPG), said on Twitter: “The timid and weak statements of the guarantor countries and the international coalition, which worked with us in the fight against global terrorism to defeat ISIS, encouraged the Erdogan regime in Turkey to launch an illegal war on northern and eastern Syria (western Kurdistan).”

Colonel Joe Buchino, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said: “Our troops were not present at the base that was targeted by the Turkish bombing; we are present at a nearby base.”

The SDF believes that no warplane or drone can approach the vicinity of the U.S. base without prior coordination, especially since its soldiers are frequently stationed at the targeted site, according to the source.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.