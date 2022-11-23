Russia Talks Syria-Turkey Rapprochement; Iran Calls on Turkey to Coordinate with Syria to Defend Borders

At the end of the Astana 19 meetings, Russia expected a rapprochement between Damascus and Ankara soon, according to Athr Press.

The Russian president’s envoy to Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, stressed that we may soon see serious steps towards a Syrian-Turkish rapprochement. At the same time, he noted that Turkish attacks on Syrian territory coincided with the current Astana Process, affecting their progress.

At the end of the Astana 19 meetings, Lavrentiev said: “We will see a Syrian-Turkish rapprochement soon. Moscow is receiving signals from Ankara and Damascus about their readiness to take steps towards each other.”

Regarding the Turkish operation in northern Syria, Lavrentiev expressed his hope that Turkey would listen to Moscow’s call not to carry out ground military action in northern Syria. “Russia asked Turkey to refrain from launching a ground military operation in Syria because conducting such military operations does not bring results; instead, it encourages terrorism,” he said. “Turkey believes that all Kurds in northeastern Syria are terrorists, and Russia does not agree with this viewpoint at all.”

Laverentiev stressed that Turkish attacks on Syrian territory coincided with the current Astana talks, affecting their progress. He emphasized that these attacks launched by Ankara on northern Syria will escalate the situation in the Middle East in general.

Lavrentiev also discussed the United States’ role in eastern Syria. “The U.S. position in the region is destructive. It provides Kurdish units with weapons and equipment.” He stressed that the withdrawal of US forces from Syria, as well as the imposition of control over Iraq’s borders, would contribute to restoring security.

In this regard, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Ayman Sousan stressed during the Astana 19 meetings that “the acts committed by the American and Turkish occupation amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity and constitute a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter.”

As for the Iranian side, Turkey was asked to entrust the task of protecting its border with Syria to the Syrian army. On this topic, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said: “We call on Turkey to entrust securing its border with Syria to the Syrian forces. We understand its security concerns.”

It is noteworthy that, during the past two days, Turkey carried out intensive bombing operations. For the first time, Turkey’s bombing campaign reached for Deir Ez Zor governorate, where it affected many facilities and infrastructure, including oil and gas fields and stations. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed his country’s intention to launch a ground military operation in northern Syria, allowing it to enter Manbij and Ain al-Arab.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.