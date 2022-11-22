Three Ministers and Governor to Address Marota City’s Situation

The Director of Technical Studies indicated that 23 towers have been contracted under construction, according to al-Watan.

The Ministers of Local Administration and Environment Hussein Makhlouf, Public Works and Housing, Suhail Abdel Latif, Finance Kenan Yaghi, and Damascus Governor Muhammad Tariq Kreishati chaired a meeting with the managers concerned with the completion of the Marota City project and alternative housing (Basilia City). During the meeting, they reviewed the implementation rates of the works in the Basilia City and Marota City projects, including the construction of towers, the excavation of partitions and infrastructure implemented in Marota, and the difficulties and problems that hinder work to overcome them.

During the meeting, they discussed the proposal of the Governorate of Damascus to complete the implementation of infrastructure works and listened to a detailed explanation about the implemented infrastructure works, their percentages, difficulties and obstacles that caused them to stop during the last period. They emphasize the need to expedite their completion, adhere to the set time programs and technical specifications in accordance with the contracts concluded, and address any problems that hinder the workflow.

In a special statement to Al-Watan, the Director of Technical Studies in Damascus Governorate, Moammar Dakkak, revealed that a proposal was submitted to those concerned that includes completing the infrastructure work to be studied in the Economic Committee and taking the necessary decision to follow up the work within the Marota City project, organizing the necessary contract and determining the total values on this subject. He noted that the governorate and the Damascus Holding Company have completed all the necessary arrangements and preparations and are waiting for the ratification of the contract with the follow-up of the ratification procedures from the government.

The Director of Technical Studies also revealed that solutions were found to the difficulties related to the issue of financing amid the provision of the necessary facilities from the government and securing the necessary resources from the investments of the Damascus Holding Company for Infrastructure Finance.

Regarding the alternative housing project, the Director of Technical Studies indicated that 23 towers have been contracted under construction. He noted that the implementation of each of the towers is for three years from the date of commencement, stressing that there are 21 towers that have been started after the contract was awarded to them a few days ago. He explained that the rates of contracting on the exchanges reached 50 percent.

Dakkak confirmed that the alternative housing project, which includes 48 towers, is scheduled to be completed during 2026, especially with the completion of several towers, especially that a number of partitions will start from next year 2023.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.