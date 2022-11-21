Three People Were Killed in SDF Shelling on Turkish Karkamis

The rockets hit a school, two houses and agricultural land near the Karkamis border crossing, according to Baladi News.

Three people were killed and others were injured, including two serious cases, on Monday morning in a missile strike by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) targeting the Turkish region of Karkamis, adjacent to the Syrian city of Jarabulus.

Turkish media reported that five rocket-propelled grenades originating from Syrian territory landed in the Turkish border area of Karkamis. One of the missiles landed in an elementary school, killing three people, injuring others and damaging the school building.

For his part, Baladi News correspondent in the Syrian city of Jarabulus reported that the rockets came from the SDF.

He explained that one of the shells that landed in the Karkamis area targeted the electricity company and resulted in the burning of a truck inside the company. It also led to the interruption of electricity to “Karkamis and Jarablus” at the same time.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that three people were killed by shelling in the Karkamis region.



