Electricity Crisis in Lattakia: Five Minutes Every Five Hours

Syria is living under a worsening electricity crisis due to the decrease in daily generation volumes to less than 2,000 megawatts.

Lattakia appears to be one of the lowest Syrian governorates in terms of electricity supply, with residents of the coastal governorate barely seeing electricity.

The duration of the electricity supply in the Lattakia governorate decreased to 5 minutes to 5:30 hours of disconnection. The past few days have seen a significant increase in the hours of electricity rationing in various Syrian governorates, including the heart of the capital Damascus. It now lives without electricity for about 20 hours a day.

The Syrian Ministry of Electricity justified the reasons for the increase in rationing hours by reducing the quantities of daily generation to less than 2,000 megawatts, according to a source in the ministry.

The source considered that the main problem in today’s electricity crisis is the amount of gas available. Gas supplies have dropped to 5.5 million cubic meters per day. After preventing the pumping of more than one million cubic meters of gas from the Jabsa fields controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Besides, “there is a loss of 185 megawatts due to the exit of one of the generating sets at the Zara plant,” according to the source.

He said the generating sets have “the technical capacity to produce more than 5,000 megawatts per day. This represents about 60 percent of our total electricity needs”.

